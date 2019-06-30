UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Uganda Sign MoU On Recruitment Practices

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:30 PM

UAE, Uganda sign MoU on recruitment practices

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) The UAE and Uganda have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the aim of reinforcing their cooperation in adopting best labour practices.

The MoU was signed by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Jannat Ballunzi, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of Uganda, in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, with the attendance of Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Communication and International Relations Affairs, and several officials from both sides.

Al Hamli said that the MoU reflects the keenness of the two countries to develop their partnership and cooperate in adopting the best practices in regulating the contractual work of Ugandan employees in the UAE.

He also highlighted the role of the agreement in regulating private recruitment offices in both countries, to ensure transparency and compliance.

Both sides agreed that the recruitment process shall be subject to specific procedures, which will require employers in the UAE to provide Ugandan employees with a detailed work offer containing a complete description of the rights and duties of both parties and the terms and conditions of work. The relevant Ugandan government authority must ensure that workers read and accept the offer before signing.

The agreement also limits the recruitment activities of registered recruitment offices in the UAE and Uganda.

Related Topics

UAE Kampala Uganda From Government Agreement Best Labour

Recent Stories

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

32 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

47 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

47 minutes ago

UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

47 minutes ago

ADX reduces its trading commission fees by up to 9 ..

47 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE&#039;s public servic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.