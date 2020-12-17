UrduPoint.com
UAE, UK Advancing Cooperation On Climate Action, Sustainable Industrial Development, Post-COVID Economic Recovery

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 17 December, 2020 (WAM) – UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, met with COP26 President and UK Special Secretary of State for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Alok Sharma.

The two officials discussed the critical role of strong UK-UAE bilateral ties in accelerating progress on emissions reductions and sustainable industrial development, areas which both closely align with the UAE Vision 2021 and UAE Centennial 2071.

In his conversation with Sharma, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said, "For more than 49 years, the UAE has prioritized responsible stewardship of natural resources, and my new appointment as Special Envoy for Climate Change is a testament of the UAE's continued commitment to further progress on this front both domestically and globally."

"On the issue of climate change, collective action is essential, and I am both impressed and motivated by the UK’s ambitious emissions targets.

I look forward to working closely with Secretary Sharma to identify new potential areas of UK-UAE climate cooperation and aligning our national ambitions as we approach the upcoming COP26 in Glasgow."

Dr. Sultan, in his capacity as Chairman of the UAE’s National COVID-19 Crisis Recovery, Management & Governance Committee, also shared learnings from the UAE’s successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted the UAE’s keen interest in leveraging its renewable and carbon capture and storage technology to support its post-COVID economic recovery.

Secretary Sharma shared words of praise for the UAE’s investments in renewable energy both domestically and abroad, and expressed appreciation for Dr. Sultan’s proposal to form a joint working group aimed at advancing opportunities for UK and UAE joint coordination on climate action, the post-COVID economic recovery, and sustainable industrial development.

