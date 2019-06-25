UAE, UK boosting ties

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) Prospects for accelerating cooperation between the UAE and the United Kingdom were the main focus of a meeting between Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and Lieutenant General Sir John Lorime, UK's Defence Senior Advisor on the middle East, and his accompanying delegation.

The two sides explored ways of enhancing cooperation across different sectors and exchanged views on a variety of regional and international issues of common interest.