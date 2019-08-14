UrduPoint.com
UAE-UK Consular Affairs Committee Meets In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 04:30 PM

UAE-UK Consular Affairs Committee meets in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2019) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hosted the meetings of the 7th UAE-UK Consular Affairs Committee meetings in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE delegation was led by Badr Al Awadhi, Director of Consular Services Administration at the Ministry, while the British side was led by Julia Longbottom, Director of Consular Affairs at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, in the presence of Patrick Moody, UK Ambassador to the UAE.

The UAE delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Interior, the General Directorate of the Federal Criminal Police, the Identity and Citizenship Authority, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of education.

During the meetings, both sides discussed a range of joint consular topics, their monitoring and development plans, and ways of reinforcing the consular cooperation between the UAE and the UK.

The meeting also discussed other relevant topics, such as travel and awareness guidelines between the two countries and their judicial cooperation, as well as how to facilitate the study of Emiratis abroad and exchange consular expertise.

Al Awadhi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and stressed the UAE’s keenness to reinforce its ties with the UK.

He noted the appointment of Mansoor Abdullah Khalfan Abulhoul as the new UAE Ambassador to the UK, highlighting the keenness of the two countries to further develop their ties. He also noted the UAE’s local and regional efforts to promote tolerance.

Al Awadhi thanked the UK for confirming its participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

