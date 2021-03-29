UAE, UK discuss bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, discussed with James Cleverly, British Minister of State for the middle East and North Africa, several topics related to bilateral cooperation between the UAE and the United Kingdom, as well as ways of boosting their cooperation and several regional and global issues.

During the meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC), Sheikh Shakhbout highlighted the keenness of the UAE to strengthen its overall cooperation with the UK, as well as to use its diplomatic tools to help resolve conflicts.

Al Marar highlighted the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the two friendly countries to achieve their regional and international security interests, as well as to enhance their strategic ties and find sustainable solutions, along with the country’s future vision and its interests in areas of economic diversity, sustainability and artificial intelligence.

Cleverly commended the strong relations between the UAE and the UK, stressing his country’s desire to boost their overall cooperation, most notably in the areas of business and commerce.

He also agreed with the Emirati approach, stressing that the UK shares the UAE’s points of view on addressing challenges that require coordination and cooperation.

He then commended the UAE’s experience and future vision, noting that it has demonstrated its efficiency and ability to respond to crises and risks in a timely manner over the past five decades while noting the possibility for the two friendly countries to find suitable solutions to relevant crises, strengthen their economic and commercial relations, and draft a framework for further cooperation for the next 50 years.