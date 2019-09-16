UrduPoint.com
UAE, UK Discuss Regional Developments

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

UAE, UK discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) The prospects for further strengthening UAE-UK relations were reviewed by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, during his meeting today here with Richard Moore, Director General for Political Affairs at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The two sides addressed a series of regional and international issues of common interest.

