ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, received on Wednesday, Sophia Brecknell, Deputy British Ambassador to the UAE, in the presence of Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for cultural affairs.

During the meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation premises, Nusseibeh praised the distinguished relations between the two countries and the UAE's keenness to boost it especially with regard to cultural field.

Brecknell, in turn, lauded the role played by the UAE in supporting the Women, Peace and Security Programme, and stated that the UAE has shown interest in a number of international forums, most recently co-hosting the "Ending Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Humanitarian Crises" with Norway, in Oslo.

She also pointed out to the UAE's role in drafting the UN General Assembly resolution on girls’ right to education, adopted in 2014, and highlights the importance of the right to education.

The Deputy Ambassador also spoke about the sexual violence conference to be held in London from 18th to 20th November 2019, stressing its importance. She also welcomed the participation of the UAE as well as a number of countries from around the world to share their work, in addition to a special focus on the role of youth and governments.

Nusseibeh reiterated the UAE's commitment to women's empowerment, pointing out that the UAE attaches great importance to the protection of women in conflict areas. He added that one of the launched gestures was the initiative of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in Afghanistan to manufacture hand-made carpets and create a global market to sell products to support Afghani women.

The meeting was attended by officials and representatives from both sides.