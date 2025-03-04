UAE, UK Strengthen Collaboration To Combat Illicit Financial Flows
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Ahmed Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State, met with The Honourable Dan Jarvis MP, UK Minister of State for Security, in Abu Dhabi, to discuss the UAE-UK partnership to tackle illicit financial flows.
The meeting brought together senior representatives from both nations to discuss key areas of cooperation, including financial security, anti-money laundering measures, and emerging risks in the global financial system.
During the discussions, both parties underscored their shared commitment to promoting transparency, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and upholding international standards in the fight against financial crimes. They highlighted the critical role of joint initiatives and knowledge exchange in building a resilient and secure financial ecosystem.
