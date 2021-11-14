UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, and Chairman of the General Authority of Sports, discussed with Ukraine's Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit avenues for furthering cooperation and accelerating the exchange of expertise and knowledge transfer in the field of sports development between the two countries.

This came as the two ministers met at Expo 2020 Dubai where they also touched on the environmental, social and governance issues related to sports.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Hussein, Secretary-General of the General Authority of Sports