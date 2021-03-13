UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Committee Holds Its First Virtual Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 02:30 PM

UAE-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Committee holds its first virtual meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2021) The UAE-Ukrainian Parliamentary Friendship Committee at the Federal National Council has held its first virtual meeting with the Parliament of the Republic of Ukraine under the chairmanship of Sarah Falaknaz, Chair of the Committee on Friendship with European Parliaments.

Members of the UAE-Ukrainian Parliamentary Friendship Committee who participated in the virtual meeting included: Meera bint Sultan Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Friendship Committee, Salem Ahmed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ukraine, Afra Rashid Al Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Liaison, and members of the Committee from the Ukrainian side.

During the meeting, Sarah Falaknaz praised the distinguished strategic relations that bind the UAE and the Ukraine, that share many values, most notably the call for peace.

She also noted the positive outcomes of the recent visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the country, which saw the signing of several joint agreements that will contribute to developing strategic cooperation between the two countries.

She affirmed the desire of the Federal National Council to develop cooperation between the two parliaments through the signing of a memorandum of understanding aimed at activating cooperation and exchange of experiences between both sides.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Parliament Meera UAE Visit Rashid Salem From Share

Recent Stories

PM committed to take mega corruption cases to logi ..

4 minutes ago

Six rustlers held in sargodha

6 minutes ago

Health department start vaccination to Citizens ov ..

6 minutes ago

Shaban crescent moon sighting tomorrow

6 minutes ago

Ziaullah Bangash inaugurates solar system in touri ..

11 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown notice

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.