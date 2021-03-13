UAE-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Committee holds its first virtual meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2021) The UAE-Ukrainian Parliamentary Friendship Committee at the Federal National Council has held its first virtual meeting with the Parliament of the Republic of Ukraine under the chairmanship of Sarah Falaknaz, Chair of the Committee on Friendship with European Parliaments.

Members of the UAE-Ukrainian Parliamentary Friendship Committee who participated in the virtual meeting included: Meera bint Sultan Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Friendship Committee, Salem Ahmed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ukraine, Afra Rashid Al Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Liaison, and members of the Committee from the Ukrainian side.

During the meeting, Sarah Falaknaz praised the distinguished strategic relations that bind the UAE and the Ukraine, that share many values, most notably the call for peace.

She also noted the positive outcomes of the recent visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the country, which saw the signing of several joint agreements that will contribute to developing strategic cooperation between the two countries.

She affirmed the desire of the Federal National Council to develop cooperation between the two parliaments through the signing of a memorandum of understanding aimed at activating cooperation and exchange of experiences between both sides.