UAE, Ukraine Presidents Explore Ways To Enhance Bilateral Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 03:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, who is on an official visit to the UAE.
During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness extended a warm welcome to President Zelenskyy and his accompanying delegation, expressing his hope that the visit would further enhance bilateral relations across various sectors. He also conveyed his best wishes for stability and prosperity for Ukraine and its people.
The two leaders discussed various aspects of cooperation, particularly in the fields of the economy, investment, development, renewable energy, and food security, as well as other areas aligned with both countries’ developmental priorities.
His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to fostering effective international partnerships across different sectors to achieve shared progress and prosperity.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised the UAE’s consistent approach of supporting peaceful solutions to crises, underscoring that development can only be achieved in a stable environment. He reiterated the UAE’s commitment to backing all efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict and continuing initiatives to mitigate its humanitarian impact.
His Highness also thanked President Zelenskyy for the cooperation of the Ukrainian government in supporting the UAE’s mediation efforts in the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.
He noted that this collaboration reflects confidence in the UAE’s role in alleviating the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.
President Zelenskyy reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing cooperation between Ukraine and the UAE, highlighting the numerous opportunities available across various sectors. He also expressed his appreciation to His Highness for the UAE’s sustained diplomatic efforts in facilitating prisoner exchanges and its humanitarian focus on the crisis.
Following the discussions, His Highness hosted a luncheon in honour of President Zelenskyy and his accompanying delegation.
Attending the meeting were by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, as well as a number of senior officials and the delegation accompanying the Ukrainian President.
