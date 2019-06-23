UAE, Ukraine sign MoU to combat corruption, cooperate in e-auditing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) The United Arab Emirates and Republic of Ukraine have signed an MoU on combatting corruption and sharing knowledge and expertise in areas of electronic auditing.

The memorandum was signed by Dr.

Harib bin Saeed Al Amimi, President of the State Audit Institution, Chairman of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), and Valeriy Patskan, the Chairman of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine.

The MoU aims to exchange expertise in all areas of auditing, as well as hold workshops and training sessions to improve the skills of audit professionals in both countries, while strengthening their cooperation on financial control of public sector institutions.

Both parties also seek to expand their overall cooperation, based on mutual trust, equality and partnership, in light of the principles of INTOSAI.