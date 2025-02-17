UAE-Ukraine's CEPA Will Enter Into Force This Year
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 09:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, stated that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Ukraine underscores the UAE’s steadfast approach to building developmental partnerships worldwide.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi emphasised that this significant agreement aligns with the forward-looking vision of the UAE’s leadership, which underscores the importance of enhancing international cooperation in trade and investment as the best guarantee for establishing peace, stimulating growth, and promoting global prosperity.
He pointed out that upon its expected implementation in 2025, the agreement will eliminate customs duties on 99% of Ukrainian imports of Emirati goods and 97% of Ukraine’s exports to the UAE.
He added that the agreement aims to double the trade volume between the two countries. Despite the ongoing war, non-oil bilateral trade reached $372.4 million in 2024, whereas in 2021, trade stood at $904.4 million, reflecting a 28.4% growth compared to 2020.
He explained that the agreement benefits both countries by expanding the UAE’s trade partnerships, marking it as the third trade agreement signed by the UAE with a European nation.
At the same time, Ukraine is one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of grains such as wheat and barley, two critical commodities for achieving the UAE’s national food security objectives.
He stressed that securing the flow of food supplies is a key pillar of the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements. He highlighted that the agreement aims to support Ukraine’s economic recovery efforts once peace is restored in the region and to open new markets for Ukrainian products.
Furthermore, he noted that the agreement will create a new platform for investment partnerships between business communities in both countries, focusing on promising sectors such as infrastructure, heavy industries, aviation, space sciences, and information technology.
He explained that the UAE’s partnership with Ukraine aims to strengthen bilateral trade by reducing or eliminating customs duties, removing unnecessary barriers to free trade, expanding service exports to diverse markets, establishing a clear mechanism for resolving trade disputes, facilitating digital trade, creating a dedicated platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to collaborate and grow globally, and exploring opportunities for suppliers to participate in government tenders in both countries.
