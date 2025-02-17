Open Menu

UAE-Ukraine's CEPA Will Enter Into Force This Year

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 09:15 PM

UAE-Ukraine's CEPA will enter into force this year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, stated that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Ukraine underscores the UAE’s steadfast approach to building developmental partnerships worldwide.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi emphasised that this significant agreement aligns with the forward-looking vision of the UAE’s leadership, which underscores the importance of enhancing international cooperation in trade and investment as the best guarantee for establishing peace, stimulating growth, and promoting global prosperity.

He pointed out that upon its expected implementation in 2025, the agreement will eliminate customs duties on 99% of Ukrainian imports of Emirati goods and 97% of Ukraine’s exports to the UAE.

He added that the agreement aims to double the trade volume between the two countries. Despite the ongoing war, non-oil bilateral trade reached $372.4 million in 2024, whereas in 2021, trade stood at $904.4 million, reflecting a 28.4% growth compared to 2020.

He explained that the agreement benefits both countries by expanding the UAE’s trade partnerships, marking it as the third trade agreement signed by the UAE with a European nation.

At the same time, Ukraine is one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of grains such as wheat and barley, two critical commodities for achieving the UAE’s national food security objectives.

He stressed that securing the flow of food supplies is a key pillar of the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements. He highlighted that the agreement aims to support Ukraine’s economic recovery efforts once peace is restored in the region and to open new markets for Ukrainian products.

Furthermore, he noted that the agreement will create a new platform for investment partnerships between business communities in both countries, focusing on promising sectors such as infrastructure, heavy industries, aviation, space sciences, and information technology.

He explained that the UAE’s partnership with Ukraine aims to strengthen bilateral trade by reducing or eliminating customs duties, removing unnecessary barriers to free trade, expanding service exports to diverse markets, establishing a clear mechanism for resolving trade disputes, facilitating digital trade, creating a dedicated platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to collaborate and grow globally, and exploring opportunities for suppliers to participate in government tenders in both countries.

Related Topics

World Technology Exports Business Ukraine UAE Same 2020 Market Government Agreement Wheat Best Million

Recent Stories

EDGE Group, ELT Group explore potential establishm ..

EDGE Group, ELT Group explore potential establishment of Joint Venture in UAE

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Malaysia’s Defenc ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Malaysia’s Defence Minister on sidelines of IDE ..

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of Tatars ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of Tatarstan on sidelines of IDEX 2025

20 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence on sidelines of IDEX ..

20 minutes ago
 Dubai South sets new record for business aviation ..

Dubai South sets new record for business aviation movements in 2024

21 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Kazakhstan’s Defe ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Kazakhstan’s Defence Minister on sidelines of I ..

21 minutes ago
Korea's LIG Nex1 strengthens defence cooperation w ..

Korea's LIG Nex1 strengthens defence cooperation with UAE

36 minutes ago
 CEPA with UAE marks key step toward new economic e ..

CEPA with UAE marks key step toward new economic era: Ukrainian Economy Minister

51 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

51 minutes ago
 IWMI Pakistan opens its field office at Hazara Uni ..

IWMI Pakistan opens its field office at Hazara University Mansehra campus

58 minutes ago
 LCCI invites Chinese Investors to start manufactur ..

LCCI invites Chinese Investors to start manufacturing in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Virat Kohli finds a way around BCCI's dietary rest ..

Virat Kohli finds a way around BCCI's dietary restrictions on overseas tours

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East