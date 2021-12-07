UrduPoint.com

UAE, UN Partnership Celebrated At Expo 2020 Dubai

Tue 07th December 2021

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) DUBAI, 7th December 2021 (WAM) - The United Nations Hub at Expo 2020 Dubai today inaugurated the UN-UAE Partnership exhibit in celebration of the UAE's 50th National Day.

The event was attended by senior officials of the UN office in the UAE and Yacoub Al Hosani, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Organisations Affairs.

Dena Assaf, United Nations Resident Coordinator for the UAE and Deputy Commissioner General for the United Nations at Expo 2020 Dubai, said the UN is working closely with the UAE on areas of development, humanitarian assistance, peacekeeping and global peace, as well as culture and healthcare through the UN's UNICEF and UNESCO.

"Through this exhibit, we sought to highlight our strong relations with the UAE and to celebrate the country's 50th National Day anniversary," she added.

