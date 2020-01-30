UAE, under Khalifa, is strengthening its global humanitarian mission: Hamdan bin Zayed

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is moving forward to enhance its global humanitarian mission and shoulder its responsibility in preserving dignity and alleviating human suffering.

Sheikh Hamdan said that thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the UAE has taken a distinct and unique approach in enhancing various aspects of charitable and humanitarian work.

In a statement marking the 37th anniversary of the establishment of the ERC, Sheikh Hamdan said, "The ERC will continue to play its role across all circumstances and conditions, following the path of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established it."

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that the ERC is exploring a new era of giving. He said, "Through its distinguished programmes and field movements around the world, the ERC embodies the country's strategy and comprehensive plans to advocate for humanitarian issues that concern people around us.

"

He indicated that the ERC has made great strides towards broader horizons in terms of a quantitative and qualitative expansion in programmes and activities directed to the categories and segments it sponsors inside and outside the country.

"In light of humanitarian crises that have become a prominent feature in this era, the ERC plays an important and effective role to mitigate the effects of the calamities and hardships. The ERC also strongly contributes to supporting international efforts to ward off the risks to the victims and the afflicted, especially with regard to programmes to fight hunger, poverty, ignorance and diseases," Sheikh Hamdan said.

He called for the need to strengthen partnerships with individuals, institutions and bodies in the state and mobilise their support in favour of the authority’s programmes and efforts in the local scenario.

He said that the march of the ERC has been crowned with many successes and achievements, and highlighted the vital role of donors in supporting the authority’s efforts.