UAE underlines commitment to eliminating international terrorism at UN

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) The UAE has emphasised its commitment to eliminating terrorism, including when elected as a member of the UN Security Council for the term 2022-2023, and underscored that international efforts to counter and eliminate terrorism must be strengthened.

This came in a written statement to the UN Security Council for its high-level open debate on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts, chaired by Tunisia, focusing on international cooperation in combating terrorism 20 years after the adoption of resolution 1373 (2001).

In the statement, the UAE emphasised that despite sustained efforts, dangerous terrorist groups such as Al-Qaida, Da’esh, and Boko Haram remain active, and some still maintain global networks posing a threat to collective security. The UAE added that the threat has intensified as terrorists acquire sophisticated weapons and exploit new technologies to spread their propaganda, recruit fighters, and raise funds.

The UAE outlined its own efforts to fight terrorism, together with regional and international partners in the middle East and beyond, including its participation in ad-hoc coalitions and military operations to defeat terrorist groups. The country noted how its strategies have focused on stopping the flow of funds and fighters, in addition to addressing radicalisation and promoting tolerance, peaceful co-existence, and interfaith dialogue across all levels of society.

The UAE also shared how it is working with partners and the UN system to empower women and youth to take leadership roles in combatting extremism.

It also recommended that the Security Council strengthen its mechanisms to hold Member States accountable for violating relevant resolutions and their legal obligations so that terrorist groups cannot exploit current gaps in the system.

To effectively address the evolving threats of terrorism, the UAE stressed that the UN Security Council’s counter-terrorism strategy needs to be more proactive than reactive.

The UAE noted that this involves evaluating how technological innovation can improve counter-terrorism efforts and conducting gender-sensitive impact analysis.

The UAE also emphasised that Member States must continue to encourage, build and enhance partnerships with stakeholders across all levels, including empowering and enabling the participation of women in drafting and implementing prevention and counter-terrorism strategies.

Additionally, it underscored the need to build the capacity of Member States and improve their crisis management strategies to successfully prevent and respond to terrorism threats. In this regard, the UAE commended the efforts of the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre (UNCTC) and the UN Office for Counter-Terrorism in bolstering national capabilities, as well as the work of Hedayah.

The UAE reflected on the twentieth anniversary of the deadliest terror attacks in the United States, noting that it was a turning point for the Security Council and its counter-terrorism efforts. This led to the unanimous adoption of Resolution 1373 (2000), which imposed obligations on Member States to criminalize the financing of terrorism and created the UNCTC.

"Efforts to eliminate terrorism cannot be successful without the unity of the [Security] Council and the wider international community," the UAE stated. "Member States have made a lot of progress in countering terrorism, but there is still a long way to go. The UAE will not relent in our efforts to eliminate this scourge. The UAE will maintain this approach to countering terrorism if elected to the Security Council for the term 2022-2023."

The UAE concluded its statement by paying tribute to all victims of terrorism and expressed solidarity with all survivors worldwide.