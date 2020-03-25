UrduPoint.com
UAE Underscores Commitment To Global Fight Against COVID-19 In Virtual G-20 Sherpa Meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and UAE Sherpa, today participated in an Extraordinary Virtual Group of 20 (G-20) Sherpa Meeting convened to discuss a global coordinated response to COVID-19 and preparations for the Extraordinary Virtual G-20 Leaders’ Summit set to take place on March 26.

The UAE, the current Chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council, participated in its capacity as a guest invitee for this year’s G-20 Summit, which will occur in November 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The meeting addressed efforts by G-20 countries to curb the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its impact on public health, economic growth, international trade, and international cooperation.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Ahmed Al Sayegh underscored the UAE’s readiness to continue its political, economic, logistical, and humanitarian contributions to the global response.

In this regard, the minister affirmed the UAE’s commitment to highlighting the serious risks posed to developing and least developed countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged the G-20 to ramp up efforts to support those countries with weaker health systems.

"The need to strengthen multilateral cooperation in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 has become increasingly evident as states confront unprecedented challenges to the wellbeing of their peoples and communities," Al Sayegh noted.

"The G-20 platform provides an opportunity for all concerned states to join forces in mitigating the global impact of the coronavirus outbreak and implement strategic, coordinated action in pursuit of long-term economic recovery," he concluded.

The virtual meeting followed the second G-20 Sherpa Meeting held in Khobar, Saudi Arabia on March 12, wherein country representatives discussed the ongoing G-20 process and developments around COVID-19, health, trade and investment, and energy and climate change.

Established in 1999, the G-20 Summit is an annual gathering of representatives of the world’s largest economies that works to strengthen international economic cooperation.

Following Saudi Arabia’s assumption of the G-20 presidency, this year’s theme was announced as "Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century for All."

