UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Underscores Commitment To Multilateral Engagement At Opening Of UNGA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:15 PM

UAE underscores commitment to multilateral engagement at opening of UNGA

The United Arab Emirates opened its participation at the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, UNGA, on Sunday with a firm commitment to multilateralism and the promotion of regional stability

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The United Arab Emirates opened its participation at the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, UNGA, on Sunday with a firm commitment to multilateralism and the promotion of regional stability.

In line with the nine priorities championed by the UAE at UNGA, UAE officials spent the opening day engaging in various high-level summits and numerous bilateral meetings on issues as diverse as regional security, humanitarian and development assistance, climate change mitigation, women’s empowerment, and youth mobilisation.

Some of the key engagements by UAE officials included, a meeting between Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Behgjet Pacolli, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo, and a meeting between Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock.

On the humanitarian front, Reem Al Hashemy held a number of bilateral meetings with high-level officials and representatives of non-governmental organisations, wherein she communicated that the UAE is firmly committed to providing humanitarian and development assistance to those in need and is recognised as the most generous donor relative to gross national income, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Highlighting the UAE’s close partnership with the UN to alleviate hardship in countries like Yemen, Sudan, and Afghanistan, Al Hashemy met with Mark Lowcock and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

She also met with Sigrid Kaag, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Government of the Netherlands, Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, UN Goodwill Ambassador Nadia Murad, and Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie.

Al Hashemy later met with David Schenker, Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs in the US State Department, to discuss matters of regional security and how to ensure development assistance supports regional stabilisation initiatives.

She also held bilateral meetings with the foreign minister of Guyana, and the foreign minister of Jamaica, in which she signed a mutual entry visa exemption agreement between the UAE and Jamaica, which will come into force upon completion of the internal procedures of both countries.

For her part, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, underscored the UAE’s commitment to addressing the needs of People of Determination and promoting their inclusion in society by participating in the UAE Consulate and Special Olympics New York’s Unified Bowling Event, accompanied by a number of UAE Ambassadors and Consuls.

Buhumaid highlighted that Abu Dhabi hosted the Special Olympics World Games in March 2019, stressing that the UAE is committed to their empowerment through services and facilities in the areas of education, health, jobs, and more.

Related Topics

Assembly Afghanistan Prime Minister World United Nations Education Yemen UAE Abu Dhabi David Jamaica Sudan Guyana United Arab Emirates Netherlands March Visa Sunday 2019 Olympics Event Government Agreement Jobs

Recent Stories

Former tennis great Li Na says China crying out fo ..

7 minutes ago

The Excise & Taxation Department register 90,000 m ..

7 minutes ago

At Least 7 Pupils Killed, 59 Injured After Classro ..

7 minutes ago

PM sensitizing world community on Indian atrocitie ..

7 minutes ago

ILO to launch project to promote equal employment ..

10 minutes ago

CDA ensuing vigilance in Katchi Abadies to avoid u ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.