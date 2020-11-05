UAE underscores importance of prevention to address contemporary drivers of conflict

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) The UAE underscored the importance of prevention, future preparedness, and holistic approaches at the UN Security Council open debate on the contemporary drivers of conflict and insecurity.

The UAE reflected on how the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change have affected the conditions that lead to and amplify conflict and violence, from hunger to the disruption of basic services, unemployment, competition for resources, and displacement.

"A core element of the UAE’s domestic and foreign policy is prevention and future preparedness, and we believe that constant horizon scanning is critical to understanding contemporary drivers of conflict and insecurity," the UAE said in a written statement to the Security Council. "These threats add an additional layer of vulnerability to many communities already facing persistent challenges including poverty, extremism, and organised crime."

The UAE stressed that the "build forward better" phase was an important opportunity to shape institutions’ practices so that they are fit for purpose. In this regard, the UAE welcomed the Security Council’s greater engagement with other UN entities and encouraged the Council to strengthen these relationships to enable collective outcomes.

Additionally, the UAE emphasised the importance of the UN delivering as one and incentivising coordination and information-sharing, particularly in the field. The UAE stated that a key area of potential development is improving the Council’s relationship with field-based actors beyond the leadership of peace operations.

Noting the predictability of health crises and the impact of climate change, the UAE reiterated its call for further development of the UN’s anticipatory action capabilities. The UAE stated that increasing awareness about emerging threats can help institutions adapt mandates and budgets to prevent conflict and its drivers and added that initial results have shown that anticipatory action saves lives and is cost-effective.

Furthermore, the UAE underlined that the multilateral system is only as strong as its Member States who are spearheading the policies and programs that will help shoulder collective responsibility. To this end, the UAE highlighted its preventative and reactive work against COVID-19, contributing more than 1,500 metric tons of medical aid to 118 countries, many of them on the Security Council’s agenda.