UAE Underscores Importance Of Renewing A Culture Of Peace At UN High Level Forum

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:45 PM

UAE underscores importance of renewing a culture of peace at UN High Level Forum

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) At the United Nations, the United Arab Emirates has emphasised that the potential for fostering a culture of peace is "greater today than ever before."

Speaking at the High Level Forum on the Culture of Peace at the UN General Assembly – an annual gathering aimed at fostering a more peaceful and cohesive global community – Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, stressed that the UAE will remain a reliable partner of the international community in promoting a culture of peace.

He highlighted the UAE’s commitment to the values of the culture of peace, saying that, "The culture of peace is deeply embedded in the UAE’s DNA. A culture of peace has guided the rapid development of our country, defined our foreign policy, and shaped our relations with the international community. It fostered tolerance, acceptance, and inclusion in our nation – three critical factors to achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

"

At the forum, Ambassador Abushahab underscored the importance of renewing the global commitment to "rebuild more sustainable, inclusive, and equitable societies." He also identified access to quality education, the promotion of an inclusive culture of peace, and investment in dialogue and social cohesion as critical factors.

Abushahab recalled the UAE’s experiences advocating for inter-cultural and inter-faith dialogue and reflected on the first-ever International Day of Human Fraternity held in February 2021 as an event "to honour the shared values of acceptance, openness, and empathy towards others."

He also noted that the upcoming events will foster inclusion such as Expo 2020 Dubai, which aims to be a launchpad to encourage dialogue, build bridges, inspire action, and deliver sustainable solutions to real-life challenges.

