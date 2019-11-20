UAE underscores importance of tolerance in reconciliation efforts

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) The UAE underscored the importance of tolerance and dialogue in reconciliation efforts and affirmed the UAE’s commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence and political solutions to address global challenges, during the UN Security Council Open Debate on peacebuilding and sustaining peace specifically the role of reconciliation.

"The UAE has always been keen on promoting the principles of tolerance and dialogue to spare our region from further conflicts and wars," Amiera AlHefeiti, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, stated. "My country did not adopt tolerance as a mere slogan, but a cornerstone of our domestic and foreign policy. Since the declaration of 2019 as the Year of Tolerance, the UAE has implemented over 1,500 initiatives to promote the values of peaceful coexistence as well as intercultural and interreligious dialogue at home and abroad."

In this regard, AlHefeiti urged that the UN continue working towards creating an environment to foster reconciliation among local community, especially in conflict-torn areas, and drawing lessons learned and best practices on reconciliation efforts. She also called on the international community to ensure the broader participation of society, especially women and youth, in advancing peace processes.

AlHefeiti underlined the vital role regional organisations and neighbouring countries play in the mediation and reconciliation processes. She commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their efforts to unify the Yemeni parties and lauded its pivotal role in reaching the Riyadh Agreement, which strengthens efforts to address threats facing Yemen. She also noted that the success of the mediation efforts in Sudan demonstrated the important role of regional organisations and neighbouring states in the peaceful settlement of disputes. In this regard, she urged that the Security Council strengthen its consultations with regional organisations in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Charter of the UN.

"Reconciliation processes cannot be achieved overnight or by merely signing an agreement. They require a continuous and diligent efforts to heal the wounds of conflict and lay a solid foundation for peaceful coexistence," AlHefeiti emphasised. She added that parties to conflict should engage in mediation and reconciliation processes in good faith, avoid exploiting the opportunities for political gains, and cease from misusing the media to stoke further tensions.