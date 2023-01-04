UAE University cooperates with University of Malaya in 11 various research projects

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) The United Arab Emirates University has built bridges of constructive cooperation to enhance its global reputation, by recently signing several partnerships with educational institutions in Malaysia, especially the University of Malaya, in areas of national priority.

Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research, said that this cooperation reinforces the quality of scientific research through distinguished contributions.

He also added that the UAE University supports research projects between the two universities. There are 11 research projects between the two universities in several fields, including three in food and agriculture. There is a research project titled "Postharvest technologies to improve the nutritional quality and Storage life of fig fruit (Ficus carica L.) produced under greenhouse and open field condition in the UAE”, and another research titled “Characterisation, Antioxidant, Anticancer and Immunomodulatory Activities of Exopolysaccharides (EPS) Produced by New Probiotic Bacteria and Its Rheological Impact in Camel Milk Products (Fermented Milk and Cheese)”. There are also five research projects in water and energy, one of which is titled "A Generalised Soft Computing Model for Groundwater Levels and Quality in Arid and Tropical Zones" and another titled "Development of a Saltwater Based Powered Generator System".

In addition, there are three research projects in information technology and engineering, titled "Intelligent Clustered Body Language Analysis of Healthcare Patients", "Two-Handed Static and Dynamic Arabic Sign Language Translation System Integration Using Spatiotemporal and Machine Translation Models", and "Investigation of Monostatic Radar Cross Section (RCS) for Military Communication System using a Composite Meta surface integrated with Antenna".

He also said that they have accomplished four research projects. The first is titled "Cognitive Mirroring by Continual Lifelong Learning: Robot-Avatar Therapy to Access Autism Spectrum Disorder" in information technology, while the other three are titled "Mitigation of deposition on heat exchanger surfaces by nanoparticle additives and conductive polymeric coatings”, “Development and Testing of Novel Nonlinear Stochastic Wave Excitation Force Estimators – Simulation and Experimental Study” and titled “Hierarchical Control Strategy for Coordinating the Operation of Point Absorber Wave Energy Converter Farm Equipped with Hybrid Energy Storage System: A Simulation and Experimental Studies" in water and energy.

He added that between 2017 and 2022, faculty members and researchers at the university published 105 research papers in cooperation with researchers from the University of Malaya, mainly in computer sciences, environmental sciences, medicine and engineering. Moreover, five new projects have been recently funded in cooperation with the University of Malaya in water, energy and mobility research, starting in February 2023.