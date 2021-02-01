(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) The UAE University is organising the "6th International Conference on Renewable Energy: Generation and Applications" ICREGA'21 to be held on Zoom from 2nd to 4th February, 2021.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), will give a welcoming speech that sheds light on UAE's role in developing renewable energy resources, whether in UAE or by partnering with several industrial and developing countries to create more opportunities for industrial and sustainable development and protecting the natural environment.

Following the opening remarks by Dr. Mahmoud F. Al-Ahmad, Conference Chairman and Dr. Khaula Alkaabi, Conference Co-Chair, Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al-Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, will participate in the conference through a panel discussion on UAE's Energy Strategy 2050, aiming to increase the contribution of clean energy, reducing the carbon footprint of power generation and creating sustainable development, ICREGA'21 is one of the premier Renewable Energy events that brings together industry professionals, academics, and individuals from government agencies and other institutions to exchange information and ideas on the advancement in the field of renewable energy, generation, and applications.

The conference is a leading platform for scientific research in the area. It will be hosting experts from the USA and other countries to discuss the progress made in the field of renewable energy and its possible applications.

ICREGA'21 will include several panel discussions that cover strategic issues which are important to UAE and other countries, for instance, challenges and opportunities for green energy development, the key role of Lithium batteries in the future energy transition, and the role of the smart grid in facilitating the integration of renewables.

The conference is organised along seven tracks: Track 1: Renewable Energy Technologies, Applications, and Materials. Track 2: Hybrid and Electric Vehicles. Track 3: Biofuels and Bioenergy. Track 4: Sustainable Energy Policies, Cities and Buildings. Track 5: Green Economy. Track 6: Energy harvesting devices and storage and Track 7: Smart Grids.

Nusseibeh emphasized that the UAEU is holding this conference as part of its national vision to promote the strategic plan regarding renewable energy and its possible applications to ensure sustainable development based on knowledge and innovation.