UAE University listed in record 16 subjects by QS Ranking

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has been listed in four out of five major subject areas in the QS World University Rankings for the top 1,000 universities from around the world, covering 80 different locations.

For the first time, the UAEU was listed among the world’s best universities for Arts & Humanities. In the field of Social Sciences, it jumped by nearly 100 places to 292nd best in the world, and in Engineering & Technology, a similar increase saw it positioned as the 297th best university. In the highly competitive Life Sciences and Medicine subject area, the university also climbed one bracket into the 401-450 group.

In 51 individual disciplines, the UAEU was listed in 12 with significant improvement in eight disciplines. The biggest jump was seen in Economics, where it leapt two brackets into the 351-400 group. Another record was its first-time entry into the Petroleum Engineering ranking (51-100). Other disciplines were Computer Science and Accounting & Finance (201-250), and business & Management (251-300).

Prof. Ghaleb Alhadrami Albreiki, Acting Vice Chancellor of the UAEU said, "It is great to see our strategy continuing to show results, the UAEU has entered two subject rankings for the first time and risen in ten others.

We have made a lot of improvements over recent years right across the university that have contributed to this unprecedented performance. I offer my congratulations to the brilliant faculty and staff who have made this happen and look forward to continued improvement as we intensify our efforts."

The university is the first and the largest national higher education institution in the UAE. It was founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1976. Today, the university continues to fulfil his progressive vision, contributing to the country’s development as a model for the Arab world and a successful example of a peaceful, safe, and a fast-growing cosmopolitan society.

QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) is one of the world’s leading providers of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector, whose mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfil their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development.