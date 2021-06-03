UAE University Listed In The Leiden Ranking
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) UAE University has been listed in this year’s release of the 2021 Leiden Ranking, which lists the world’s top universities according to a variety of indicators chosen by the user, thereby producing multiple different rankings.
UAE University is the leading national institution on international collaborative research publications (82 percent), the proportion of papers published in open access journals (50 percent).
The Leiden Ranking also includes a listing of authors by gender where UAEU is now the second highest ranked institution among GCC universities on the proportion of female authored papers. The Leiden Ranking offers important insights into the scientific performance of over 1,200 major universities worldwide using advanced bibliometric indicators.