UAE University ranked 284th in the QS World University Rankings

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) AL AIN, 10th June 2020 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates University has significantly advanced 45 places in the QS World University Rankings, as the university ranked 284th in the QS global university rankings 2021.

Saeed Ahmed Ghobash, the University Chancellor said that this achievement of UAE University demonstrates that the university has a notable international reputation because of its accredited programs, academic research, future studies and vital initiatives that address topics of strategic importance for the region and the world.

As the UAE University "University of the Future" is the leading higher education institution in the country, it supports the efforts of the UAE government in the year of preparation for UAE's 50th anniversary. The UAE University supports excellence, creativity and innovation in all fields required for the 4th industrial revolution and the requirements of artificial intelligence and overcoming challenges, which results in an increase in research production and improvement of knowledge production by encouraging and attracting talented researchers at the local and international levels.

He also added, "The QS ranking 2021 shows that UAE University has significantly strengthened its academic reputation and obtained distinct views from the employers.

The university’s performance highest weight is given to the academic reputation, through which the views of academics from all levels is considered in relation to the best institutions in terms of teaching and academic research. The views of employers are the views of organizations and companies about the performance and readiness of the university graduates, and the university ability to attract talents from all over the world.

Prof. Ghaleb Ali Al Breiki - Acting Vice-Chancellor and Provost for Academic Affairs said, that the continuous progress in the annual rankings achieved by the UAE University, as the leading educational institution in the UAE, is a result of the university’s interest in academic excellence in various aspects and pursuit to achieve a world-class research position. Besides, it contributes to strengthening the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in achieving sustainable development of society and addressing issues and challenges at the local and global levels.

He also added that the QS Ranking uses a consistent methodological framework based on specific metrics in which the performance of universities is evaluated according to academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.