UAE University welcomes students for new academic year

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) With the arrival of the new academic year, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), has welcomed new students and offered his greetings to returning students, faculty, and administrative staff.

Nusseibeh said, "We are still facing the exceptional circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic that have limited the possibilities of our community interaction on the university campus. However, I am delighted that, through the hard work of the faculty and staff and the perseverance of the students, we have succeeded in protecting ourselves and others by implementing measures that guarantee the continuous safety of our campus in the long run. This means that we can now begin to return to campus and enjoy each other’s presence and all the benefits this entails."

On returning to university life, he said, "I thank you for finding innovative ways and the perseverance to think and act collectively and collegially in teaching, learning, researching, and administrative services to our educators and our students."

Welcoming the new students, Nusseibeh said, "We want you to understand the importance of your joining the UAE University. This was the first university established in the UAE, immediately after the founding of the country. It was established to develop the finest minds, to advance knowledge and practice, to preserve and enquire into history, and to build on this foundation to secure prosperous futures."

He stated, "The university is the laboratory of thought and invention, and the place where future leaders develop the knowledge and wisdom to put new ideas into practice.

Therefore, your participation in university education in the UAE represents the history and the destiny of our country, and the successful acts of leadership that brought about your marvellous opportunity."

He added that the beginning of the academic year 2021-2022 is of special importance because it coincides with some momentous events for the UAE. In the next 12 months, the country will celebrate its 50th anniversary, it will welcome the world to our shores at Dubai Expo 2020, and it will start its term as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council with the message that we are "stronger united".

The university administration has prepared an integrated programme to receive new students through the 'Welcome Al-Sa' programme which will continue until Thursday. This includes allocating residential accommodation to students, issuing university ID cards, and starting awareness and guidance activities for university life.

There will be virtual tours of the campus facilities, introductory videos about the university’s facilities, sessions about university life, and guidance on the choice of majors. Students will learn how to register for courses, use learning technologies, and negotiate the hybrid system of attending classes in person or online for alternating fortnight periods. New students will also take scheduled examinations to complete registration in English, Arabic, mathematics and science courses offered by the university college.