UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to providing humanitarian support to people of Afghanistan: UAE Special Envoy to Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 11:30 AM
KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Saif Mohammed Al Ketbi, UAE Special Envoy to Afghanistan, led a high-level delegation to Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, from 3rd to 5th April 2025, to discuss ways of supporting the UAE’s humanitarian and developmental efforts in Afghanistan.
Al Ketbi met with Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Haji Nooruddin, Minister of Commerce and Trade, to discuss bilateral cooperation and ways of strengthening coordination across various fields to achieve the mutual interests of both countries, and enhance their peoples’ welfare.
Furthermore, the discussions focused on reinforcing economic and developmental cooperation and supporting efforts of reconstruction and development in Afghanistan.
In this regard, Al Ketbi reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment and continuous support to the friendly people of Afghanistan, reflecting the historic relations between both countries and peoples, which aims at advancing development and stability.
He further expressed the UAE’s keenness to reinforce cooperation with Afghanistan, particularly in relation to efforts regarding the return of Afghan refugees, to meet the aspirations of the people of Afghanistan toward stability and prosperity, while also contributing to the fulfilment of mutual benefits.
