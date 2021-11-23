UAE updates procedures for entering country through land border crossings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority have updated the entry procedures through land borders for the citizens of neighbouring countries and those living in border areas, who are repeatedly entering and leaving the UAE.

The procedure will be effective starting from Tuesday, 23rd November 2021.

According to the updated procedures, all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens, or foreigners who are vaccinated with approved vaccines and booster doses, must present a negative PCR test that does not exceed 14 days to enter land borders.

They also have to undertake a PCR test on the sixth day of entry if they stayed six consecutive days or more.

As for the non-vaccinated, they must present a negative PCR test conducted no more than 72 hours before the date of arrival. Those who will be staying in the UAE for four days or more must take a PCR test on the fourth day of entry, and take another PCR test on the eighth day if they will stay for eight days or more.

The validity of the PCR test result has been extended for 14 days for vaccinated and non-vaccinated educational staff, students and parents of students who pick them up from educational institutions.

"Other procedures related to supply chains will remain in place," the two entities said.

"These measures are in line with the current health situation and to facilitate the travel of citizens and visitors of neighbouring countries to the UAE.

"The two authorities stress the importance of the arrivals' commitment to applying all preventive and precautionary measures, such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance and sterilising luggage. It is also advised to avoid travel for those with chronic diseases or those who feel COVID-19 symptoms."