UAE updates protocol for gatherings, weddings, and funerals at home: UAE Government Media Briefing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) Dr. Taher Al Ameri, Official Spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), has announced updates to protocols related to hosting celebrations, gatherings, weddings and funerals at home, and restrictions on business charter flights.

During a UAE Government media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Al Ameri said that, over the two years of the pandemic, the UAE succeeded in transforming all arising challenges to opportunities, proving its readiness to manage the worst conditions.

"The UAE's crisis management model has become an example to be emulated, and is considered a unique experience in taking proactive measures to avoid risks," he affirmed.

Dr. Al Ameri added, "The UAE’s approach and its success highlighted the action model of national authorities that utilises an integrated ecosystem for managing challenges and risks with high flexibility."

The UAE’s health sector is continuing its efforts to achieve acquired immunity, with 96.45 percent of the population having received the first dose, and 86.45 percent of the population being fully vaccinated, he explained.

"We are proud of the community’s role in supporting the national efforts, most notably its contributions to the success of the UAE’s testing strategy, as we are close to reaching 90 million tests conducted nationwide," Dr. Al Ameri stated.

We assure the public that the UAE is continuing to monitor the pandemic, with the aim of enhancing acquired immunity and ensuring the public’s safety, he further added.

Dr. Al Ameri said, "The new protocol on home gatherings, weddings and funerals includes setting a capacity of 80 percent for such activities, and an attendee limit of not more than 60 people, in addition to 10 extra individuals as service staff.

"Attendees who have received the vaccine more than 14 days ago are allowed to attend, provided they meet the green pass requirements through the Al Hosn application, and those of the third dose and other relevant protocols."

All attendees must provide negative results of PCR tests conducted less than 48 hours prior to the event's date, he added.

The protocol also includes a number of preventive measures aimed at ensuring the safety of attendees, including temperature checks, mandatory face mask-wearing and sanitisation.

The entry process will be regulated to avoid overcrowding, along with using barriers to organise entry and exit activities.

"We urge attendees to not shake hands and keep to a physical distance of 1.5 metres at all times, while a maximum of 10 persons may be seated at the same table," Dr. Al Ameri continued. "We also urge you to not show up to such events if you have any respiratory symptoms or fevers.

He added, "In line with the gradual return to normalcy and in coordination with NCEMA and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), we are pleased to announce the new protocol on business charter flights."

He clarified that the protocol covers resident and visiting businesspersons and stipulates they must register their arrival, by submitting the relevant through the ICA website. They must also present the official approval issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security and a copy of vaccination certificates upon arrival, he continued.

Businesspersons arriving in the UAE must also present a negative PCR test result with a QR code dated less than 48 hours prior to departure, as well as a negative result of a Rapid PCR test taken at the airport within six hours of the departure time.

Moreover, a PCR test will be carried out upon arrival to the UAE, with two more to be taken on the fourth and eight days. The protocol also includes cancelling the maximum capacity of business charter flights, allowing all vaccinated businesspersons to enter the UAE as per the set guidelines.

Dr. Al Ameri further added, "We laud all national efforts aimed at ensuring recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and we thank all segments of the community for adhering to relevant protocols.

"We urge the public to continue adhering to applicable guidelines, which will strengthen the recovery process and further reduce infections."

"We urge everyone to commit to the updated protocols announced by the official authorities," he said, in conclusion.