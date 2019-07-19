UrduPoint.com
UAE Urban Search And Rescue Team Takes Part In INSARAG Exhibition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:15 PM

UAE Urban Search and Rescue Team takes part in INSARAG exhibition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2019) The UAE Urban Search and Rescue, USAR, Team has taken part in the exhibition of the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group, INSARAG. The event aimed to promote international coordination of urban search and rescue at the United Nations Conference Centre.

The event included reviewing the challenges, sharing information and experiences of search and rescue teams from around the world, and collaborating in the areas of humanitarian work and services.

