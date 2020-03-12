UrduPoint.com
UAE Urges Citizens To Refrain From Travelling To India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:00 PM

UAE urges citizens to refrain from travelling to India

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) The UAE has called on its citizens to refrain from travelling to India at present time, following recent concerns on the new coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreaks in a number of countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said, "The decision comes in implementation of the instructions issued by the Indian government, which stated that all foreigners holding Indian visas of all kinds will be barred from entering India until further notice as a precautionary measure taken by the Indian government to reduce novel Coronavirus spread."

The UAE Embassy in New Delhi requested UAE citizens currently in India to register on the ministry's 'Twajudi' service, and contact the embassy at +91 81819 11111.

