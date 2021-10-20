UrduPoint.com

UAE Urges International Community To Provide Support To Palestinian People

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) In a statement to the UN Security Council’s quarterly open debate on the situation in the middle East, including the Palestinian Question, the UAE noted recent positive developments to advance peace in the Middle East and to help resume the negotiation process and build confidence between the parties to advance the Middle East Peace Process.

The UAE called for the continuation of the ceasefire between Israel and Palestine, stressing the importance of de-escalation throughout the occupied Palestinian territories. The UAE also called for the end of all illegal measures and practices in the occupied territories that undermine the two-state solution, including the construction and expansion of settlements, the confiscation and demolition of Palestinian property, and the forced displacement of residents, especially in East Jerusalem. In this regard, the UAE stressed the need for Israel to assume its responsibilities in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions, including providing the necessary protection for Palestinian civilians.

The UAE highlighted the need to preserve the legal and historical status quo of the city of Jerusalem and to ensure Palestinians are able to practice their religious traditions, while respecting the historical role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan as the custodian of the holy sites in the city. The UAE also stressed the importance of avoiding any measures that would exacerbate tensions in the city of Jerusalem or affect the historical arrangements related to Al-Aqsa Mosque, in particular.

The UAE urged the international community to continue providing the necessary support to the Palestinian people, especially in light of the difficult humanitarian and economic conditions exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Reaffirming its longstanding commitment to the Palestinian people, the UAE noted that it has contributed more than US$883 million from 2013 to 2021 to fund vital sectors and support development efforts in the occupied Palestinian territories, including through UNRWA.

In its statement, the UAE also said that it has sent 60,000 vaccines and more than 36.6 tonnes of urgent medical aid to thousands of Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip to confront the pandemic. The UAE also reaffirmed its support for reconstruction to alleviate human suffering and to provide economic opportunities for youth in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE concluded by underlining its full support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The UAE stressed that a just, lasting, and comprehensive solution requires the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on 4th June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions, the Madrid references, the Arab Peace Initiative, and other agreed international references.

