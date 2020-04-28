UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Urges More Regular Briefings By Young People At The Security Council

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:15 AM

UAE urges more regular briefings by young people at the Security Council

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) During the open debate of the UN Security Council on the fifth anniversary of the Youth, Peace and Security Agenda, the UAE encouraged the Council to invite more young leaders to brief on a regular basis to reflect on individual experiences while pursuing peace and security in their societies. The UAE also urged the international community to explore ways to increase the meaningful and inclusive participation of youth in peacebuilding efforts.

The debate commemorated the fifth anniversary of the adoption of Security Council resolution 2250, a ground-breaking resolution that recognised the important and positive role that young people play in the maintenance and promotion of international peace and security.

"Since the adoption of resolution 2250, the world has seen the many ways in which young people are creatively seeking to prevent violence and consolidate peace across the globe, in devastated and conflict-affected societies as well as in those enjoying relative peace," ," the UAE stated in the formal submission to the Security Council. "Their work heralds the tremendous potential of peace and security dividends for all."

The UAE highlighted how youth in the country are stepping up to help in national efforts to combat the global COVID-19 crisis. Young people are contributing to the response by taking emergency response training and safety workshops and participating in the national sterilisation programme to disinfect the main cities to curb the spread of the virus.

The UAE noted that since the appointment of Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, in 2016, several mechanisms and initiatives have been institutionalised, steps which underpin the open policy of engagement. This includes the establishment of youth councils and the adoption of a National Youth Strategy developed and championed by young Emiratis.

At the regional level, the UAE underlined that young people are partners in the quest for more peaceful and prosperous cities and not the stereotype that associates them with violence that continues to be widespread and contagious. They highlighted the 'Empowering Youth and Promoting Tolerance: Practical Approaches to Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism Conducive to Terrorism' regional conference by the UAE, UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and Hedayah which was held in Abu Dhabi in December 2019.

The conference provided an opportunity to discuss initiatives and action plans to strengthen resilience against radicalisation leading to terrorism, with a focus on youth empowerment and tolerance at the national and regional levels. The UAE also noted that it is home to initiatives like the Arab Youth Centre which provides opportunities for young Arab pioneers across different fields to mobilise their peers and advance sustainable development in their communities.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi Young December 2016 2019 All Arab

Recent Stories

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail tests positive for Cor ..

44 seconds ago

Anwar Masood's wife Siddiqa Anwar passes away

22 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 301 deaths after 14079 cases of C ..

46 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 28, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries increase to 2,090 in UAE, 490 ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.