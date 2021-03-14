UAE urges UN Security Council to condemn obstruction of humanitarian aid delivery by armed groups

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2021) The UAE urged the UN Security Council to unequivocally condemn the obstruction of the delivery of humanitarian aid by armed groups and demand that they fully respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.

The UAE submitted a written statement to the UN Security Council for its open debate on conflict and food security convened by the United States, in its capacity as President of the Council for March.

"Protracted conflicts, in particular, pose grave risks for the health and livelihoods of women, men, and children," the UAE wrote. "This was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused disruptions to humanitarian aid and worsened the situation in areas already devastated by conflict."

Recognising the importance of food security to ensuring human security, the UAE has been actively supporting the UN in its global efforts to supply necessary provisions, including food, to those in conflict zones. In its statement, the UAE recalled the establishment of an air bridge operation in partnership with the World Food Programme in May 2020 that reconnected aid operations with supplies of medical equipment, goods, and expertise in a time when food insecurity in conflict areas was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UAE also highlighted its recent announcement of US$ 230 million in funding to the UN Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen in February, in continuation of its efforts to alleviate hunger and suffering in the region and across the world.

Emphasising that predictive modeling for natural disasters and disease outbreaks could be an integral asset to the Security Council’s preventative action, the UAE recommended that the Council take into consideration risk factors when discussing issues on its agenda. Furthermore, the UAE stressed that women and youth need to be a part of reaching a sustainable solution for conflict-induced food insecurity.

Additionally, the UAE affirmed its commitment to focusing on addressing food insecurity during its membership on the UN Security Council for the term 2022-2023.