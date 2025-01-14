UAE, Uruguay To Join Forces In Clean Energy, Climate Action
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and Uruguay's Ministry of Industry, Energy, and Mining have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025.
Nawal Al Hanaee, Director of the Future Energy Department at MoEI, and Christian Nieves Lauz, National Energy Director of the Ministry of Industry, Energy, and Mining of Uruguay, signed the memorandum, which stipulates that both parties share knowledge and expertise, hold high-level discussion meetings, and organise workshops in energy-related fields.
Al Hanaee emphasised that such partnerships contribute to shaping the transition towards clean and renewable energy. Additionally, it will help open wide horizons for growth and development within the efforts of both countries to diversify their energy mix and rely on clean energy.
She added that this memorandum reflects both sides' shared commitment to developing strategic partnerships for their benefits as it establishes a framework for collaboration to support key sectors, such as clean energy and climate action.
