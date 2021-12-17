UrduPoint.com

UAE, US Conclude Joint Military Dialogue In Washington

Fri 17th December 2021 | 06:00 PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2021) A high- profile delegation from the UAE and the United States (US), headed by Lt. General Eng. Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, and Dr. Colin H. Kahl US Under-Secretary of Defence for Policy, met in Washington DC, as part of the annual Joint Military Dialogue (JMD).

The JMD, held on 15th and 16th December, was the main bilateral defence forum for advancing the UAE-US defence partnership, including reviewing shared security interests and discussing a wide range of strategic objectives for the relationship and challenges in the region.

The delegations discussed a broad range of regional and defence issues, including the current regional security situation, counterterrorism, international maritime security, and ways to enhance security cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The US praised the role of the UAE as a key partner in addressing regional challenges.

The parties agreed to move forward to promote this strategic partnership between the two countries as a partnership based on the priorities of joint interests.

