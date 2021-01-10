UrduPoint.com
UAE, US Discuss Joint Strategic Relations

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 04:45 PM

UAE, US discuss joint strategic relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2021) Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met yesterday with the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Abu Dhabi.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, as well as representatives of the UAE Central Bank attended the meeting which sought to deliberate joint strategic relations and financial and economic cooperation between the UAE and the United States of America.

During the meeting, Tayer expressed the UAE's strong commitment to further consolidate joint dialogue with the U.S., as it is one of the country's most important strategic partners.

Al Tayer said, "The Ministry of Finance is keen to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries in all areas of common interest, especially in the economic, financial and investment sectors."

The UAE is the largest non-oil trading partner of the United States in the region and the first destination for U.S. exports of products and services to the middle East. The United States is the third-largest trading partner of the UAE in the world, as well as the third-largest foreign investor in the nation's markets.

