UAE, US discuss relations, efforts to contain COVID-19 impact

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and John Rakolta, US Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, have discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

In a telephone call today, the two sides also reviewed the latest developments of COVID-19 outbreak and the importance of coordinating and unifying efforts to contain its impact.

Al Bowardi and Rakolta also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

They discussed as well ways of strengthening defence and military cooperation relations between the UAE and the US to serve the mutual interests of both countries.