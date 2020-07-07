UAE, US discuss security cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2020) Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Director-General of Foreigners Affairs and Ports at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, met with William Pav, Regional Attaché for the Department of Homeland Security Investigations at the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, to discuss a range of topics of mutual concern, most notably their security cooperation.

The meeting took place under the framework of strengthening the coordination between the UAE and the US on border security and protection.

William Pav praised the UAE’s key role in countering the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, as well as government’s efforts to contain the virus through a series of proactive measures covering the economic, community and services sectors. He also described the UAE’s related experience as impressive.

He then lauded the efforts of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs to introduce new services and follow the best practices to serve its customers.