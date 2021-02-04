UAE, US discuss strategic relations, regional issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received a phone call from Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, pertaining to bilateral ties.

During the phone call, the parties reviewed strategic relations between the UAE and the US as well as a number of issues of common concern, including the peace accord between the UAE and Israel and its role in achieving security and stability in the region.

The two sides also discussed developments in the Gulf region, along with joint cooperation to confront regional threats and work together to further maintain security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah and Blinken praised mutual relations and the continuous joint cooperation between the two friendly countries in various sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Blinken on assuming office, stressing that the UAE - with the support of its leadership - looks forward to promoting partnerships and working together to face current challenges while maintaining international peace and security.