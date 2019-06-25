UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, US Hold Sixth Economic Policy Dialogue In Washington

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 10:00 AM

UAE, US hold sixth Economic Policy Dialogue in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) The Governments of the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America have reaffirmed their ongoing commitment to further deepening ties between the two countries, and the importance of the US-UAE economic relationship in promoting regional prosperity and stability.

The countries expressed their resolve during their sixth Economic Policy Dialogue held in Washington, D.C., on June 20th, 2019. UAE Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s Economic and Trade Affairs Department Abdulnasser Al Shaali co-chaired the meeting with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Trade Policy and Negotiations David Meale. UAE Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba also participated.

The delegates emphasised the benefits of the Economic Policy Dialogue as a platform to further enhance bilateral ties, and underlined their desire to regularly employ the Dialogue as a mechanism to pursue mutually beneficial economic, trade and commercial outcomes, overcome trade barriers, improve regional cooperation, and enhance investment interaction.

The two sides acknowledged that bilateral trade in goods reached close to $25 billion in 2018, with almost 75 percent of this sum constituting US exports to the UAE, the United States’ fourth largest trade surplus globally. It was also recognised that the United States is one of the UAE’s most important global economic partners, and that for over a decade the UAE has been the United States’ largest middle East and North African trading partner.

Delegates discussed a range of economic policy issues and fields of cooperation, including in respect to space, food security, artificial intelligence, innovation, the digital economy, technology, and health.

It was underlined that there remains significant scope for the United States and the UAE to bolster their cooperation and explore new opportunities in these fields to the mutual interest of both sides.

The two sides discussed potential cooperation in the field of women’s economic empowerment both regionally and globally, including removing obstacles to women’s participation in the economy and supporting women entrepreneurs. The UAE shared the great strides it has made in the field of women’s economic empowerment, and the two sides explored areas of cooperation and synergy in line with the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity, W-GDP, Initiative, a US effort that aims to empower women globally to fulfill their economic potential.

Delegations from the two countries also met to discuss civil aviation matters, during which both governments reaffirmed their strong support for the United StatesUnited Arab Emirates Transport Agreement, ATA, of 11th March, 2002 and the understandings in the 11th May, 2018 Record of Discussion between the governments of the United States and the United Arab Emirates. That Record of Discussion reinforced the principle of a fair and equal opportunity to compete in providing international air transportation governed by the ATA. They underscored the shared and ongoing commitment of the United States and United Arab Emirates to fully maintain all aspects of their Open Skies relationship established by the ATA.

Related Topics

Technology Exports UAE David Washington, D.C. United States United Arab Emirates Middle East March May June Women 2018 2019 All From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Mauritania&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

US condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airpor ..

8 hours ago

Weather forecast for coming days

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional dev ..

9 hours ago

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

10 hours ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.