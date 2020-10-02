UAE, US, Israel issue joint statement on establishing strategic vision for energy partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2020) The United Arab Emirates, the United States of America and the State of Israel have affirmed the importance of establishing a joint strategic vision for energy partnership.

Recognising that energy collaboration can be a step toward a more stable, integrated, and prosperous middle East, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Cabinet Member and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and Israeli Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz, have agreed to the following joint statement supporting the development of a strategic vision for an energy partnership that drives innovation and prosperity:

"The United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, and the State of Israel, acknowledging the benefits of focusing on pragmatic steps that have tangible outcomes, agree to encourage greater coordination in the energy sector, including renewable energy, energy efficiency, oil, natural gas resources and related technologies, and water desalination technologies.

Together, our dynamic economies will look to leverage world-leading research and development capacities to meet the needs of current and future generations. We will also seek to find solutions to the energy challenges faced by the Palestinian people through the development of energy resources, technologies, and related infrastructure.

"To maximise the global benefits of cooperation, the UAE, the US, and Israel are committed to exploring collective activities in multilateral settings in coordination with financial institutions and the private sector to enhance international investment in research and development and the rapid adoption of new energy technologies."