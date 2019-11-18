UrduPoint.com
UAE, US Join Forces To Protect Defence Technology

Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) The UAE Ministry of Defence has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the US Defense Technology Security Administration, DTSA, to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Signed in the presence of Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, on the sidelines of the now-running Dubai Air Show, the MoU addresses security risks in a technology-driven world, set common goals to protect defence technology and explore prospects for cooperation and training while ensuring knolwedge - transfer and exchange of best practices.

Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al-Balushi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industries, Ministry of Defence, and Heidi Grant, DTSA Director, signed the agreement in the presence of representatives of both countries.

DTSA administers the development and implementation of Department of Defence technology security policies on international transfers of defense-related goods, services and technologies.

