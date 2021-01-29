UAE, US joint military exercise 'Iron Union 14' commences

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2021) ABU DHABI, 29th January 2021 (WAM) - A 10-day joint military exercise between the ground forces of the UAE and the United States, began in the UAE.

The exercise, dubbed 'Iron Union 14', will see the two sides take part in joint military cooperation to enhance combat and tactical capabilities, while achieving the desired common goals of both forces.

The exercise is aimed at developing and promoting ties between both countries through training, and exchanging of military expertise, and to raise their combat capabilities and improve skills of their ground forces.