UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, US Joint Military Exercise 'Iron Union 14' Commences

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE, US joint military exercise 'Iron Union 14' commences

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2021) ABU DHABI, 29th January 2021 (WAM) - A 10-day joint military exercise between the ground forces of the UAE and the United States, began in the UAE.

The exercise, dubbed 'Iron Union 14', will see the two sides take part in joint military cooperation to enhance combat and tactical capabilities, while achieving the desired common goals of both forces.

The exercise is aimed at developing and promoting ties between both countries through training, and exchanging of military expertise, and to raise their combat capabilities and improve skills of their ground forces.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi United States January

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 2,975 r ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

21 minutes ago

SHC approaches SC with review petition in Daniel P ..

34 minutes ago

Legality of e-challens comes under question

46 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges Rival Political Forces in Myanmar t ..

45 minutes ago

Ecuador's Ombudsman Demands Probe Into Health Mini ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.