UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, US Joint Military Exercise 'Iron Union 12’ Concludes

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

UAE, US joint military exercise 'Iron Union 12’ concludes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) The joint military exercise between the ground forces of the UAE and the United States, dubbed "Iron Union 12", concluded successfully achieving the desired goals and plans.

The final day of the exercise was attended by Lt. General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al Ameri, Commander of the UAE Land Forces, and General James C. McConville, US Chief of Staff of the Army, in addition to senior commanders and officers of the armed forces of the two countries.

Lt. General Al Ameri commended the professional skills demonstrated by the forces of the two countries.

The "Iron Union 12" exercise, which continued for two weeks, lies within the framework of the joint exercises of the UAE Armed Forces with fraternal and friendly countries to enhance their combat skills in a manner consistent with the latest developments, and that reflects their readiness.

The military exercise reflected their combat and professional ability, strengthening the concept of command, control and hitting targets with high precision and a joint conclusion between the two sides.

The exercise was characterised by seriousness and integration in command and control, the application of combat strategies, unification of joint military concepts and the implementation of all stages of professional training between ground forces with combat and technical capabilities.

This, in turn, gave confidence to the participating forces to carry out any tasks assigned to them to defend the pillars of security and stability in the region.

Related Topics

Army UAE United States All

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

4 minutes ago

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

1 hour ago

Ex-Trump Campaign Official Gates Sentenced to 45 D ..

40 minutes ago

Karachi Traffic police challan 9579 vehicles

40 minutes ago

Arteta to travel with Man City for cup tie despite ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.