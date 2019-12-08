UAE, US joint military exercise commences

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2019) 'Iron Union 12', a joint military exercise between the ground forces of the UAE and the United States, has commenced in the presence of Major General Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Amiri, UAE Commander of Land Forces, and Lieutenant General Terry Ferrell, Commander of US Army Central, USARCENT.

Spanning a few weeks, 'Iron Union 12' will see the two sides take part in joint military cooperation to enhance combat and tactical skills, as per the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the continued follow-through of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The joint military exercises of the UAE Armed Forces with fraternal and friendly countries take place in a manner consistent with latest developments, and reflects the Armed Forces' determination to stand firmly against all threats and challenges facing the region.