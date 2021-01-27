UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, US Joint Military Exercise Concludes

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:45 PM

UAE, US Joint military exercise concludes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) The joint UAE-US military exercise aimed to enhance the bilateral military cooperation between the two countries and exchange expertise has concluded in Al Hamra.

The exercise involved ground forces units, the Presidential Guard and the U.S.

Marine Corps.

It was part of a series of planned joint exercises between the two friendly countries aimed at reinforcing their combat capacities and readiness to support operations, as well as securing vital targets, coordinating air support, and carrying out air evacuation drills in residential areas using helicopters.

More Stories From Middle East

