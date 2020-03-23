UrduPoint.com
UAE-US Native Fury 20 Military Exercise Concludes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) The joint military exercise "Native Fury 20" between the UAE and the United States has concluded.

The exercise achieved its set objectives, with both armed forces successfully performing their roles. UAE Armed Forces officers also highlighted their ability to handle the most advanced technologies and weapons.

The exercise was attended by John Rakolta Jr., US Ambassador to the UAE, and several senior armed forces officers.

At the start of the exercise, a presentation was made on its practical implementation, which included joint military activities between the two sides.

Rakolta also witnessed the exercise and met several US Army officers.

The exercise’s various stages were implemented efficiently and professionally, which gave participating forces the confidence to take part in any future joint mission to defend the region’s security and stability.

Both sides also applied the latest combat doctrines and successfully integrated command and control techniques.

Brigadier Tariq Al Zaabi, Director of Native Fury 20, stated that the exercise involved several key stages that are in line with its planned goals, including strategic transportation, planning and implementation, combat operations training in both, coastal and urban environments, and joint military exercises using live ammunition.

"The exercise demonstrated the combat and professionalism of both forces in applying the concept of command and control, to jointly hit their targets with accuracy and effectiveness," Al Zaabi said.

Al Zaabi added that Native Fury 20 is one of the joint military exercises conducted by the UAE Armed Forces throughout the year with the armed forces of friendly countries, noting that the goal of these exercises is to increase combat efficiency, gain more field experience and unify military concepts and terminology between those involved.

