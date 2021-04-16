UAE, US reinforce strength of energy partnership, commitment to robust climate action in advance of Leaders’ Summit on Climate

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2021) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change and Group CEO of ADNOC, today met United States (US) Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, to discuss how to build on and accelerate the work the two countries are doing to accelerate climate action ahead of the Leaders’ Summit on Climate to be convened in Washington D.C. next week.

Dr. Al Jaber shared his views on how investments in new technology and research and development (R&D) across the diversified energy mix can encourage low carbon, sustainable economic growth throughout the region.

Coming after the US and the UAE signed a joint statement focused on joint efforts on renewable energy, hydrogen, industrial decarbonisation, carbon capture and storage, and other mitigation tools and technologies, the discussion focused on how the two countries can further strengthen their energy partnership to enhance low carbon growth.

"The UAE believes there is a sound business case for progressive climate action, which can deliver more economic growth with fewer emissions," Dr. Al Jaber said, adding "As the world will still rely on hydrocarbon fuels for decades, it is essential to ensure they are produced responsibly and are as low carbon as possible. The UAE is one of the least carbon-intensive producers in the world, and we are investing in technology to build on this distinct competitive advantage."

He went on to say. "Just as in the US, climate considerations are at the core of decision-making in the UAE, including domestic policy, foreign policy and national security,"

The discussion touched on the UAE’s climate leadership as an early investor in successful renewable energy projects both within the UAE and around the world.

The discussion also focused on the UAE’s development of new zero-carbon fuels, such as hydrogen that have the potential to play a significant role in the energy system in the next twenty years.

Dr. Al Jaber explained how ADNOC is leveraging its hydrocarbon infrastructure to develop blue hydrogen, while also exploring green hydrogen through the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance.

Dr. Al Jaber noted that ADNOC has pioneered the use of industrial-scale carbon capture technologies with the first CCUS facility in the region. The Al Reyadah CCUS facility currently can capture 800,000 tonnes of CO2 annually. ADNOC plans to expand its capacity at least six times by 2030 and is willing to share its experience with any country to help take this important technology to scale.

The meeting with Granholm comes on the heels of the recent visit of US Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, to Abu Dhabi for the regional climate dialogue the UAE hosted, where regional leaders pledged bold action in the run-up to the COP26 meeting in Glasgow this November.

During his visit, Kerry had the opportunity to visit some of the major renewable energy assets, including Noor Abu Dhabi, the largest single-site solar plant in the world.

At the conclusion of the regional climate dialogue, both countries announced their intent to cooperate on new investments in financing decarbonisation across the MENA region and beyond, and to focus on assisting the most vulnerable countries as they adapt to the effects of climate change.